Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -3.34

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

