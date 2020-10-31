Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

