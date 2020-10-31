Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of XOM opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.