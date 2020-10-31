Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,605.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

