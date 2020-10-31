F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 300 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

