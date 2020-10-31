Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

