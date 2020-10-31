Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $118,854.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.
Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
