Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $118,854.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

