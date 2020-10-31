FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.40

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 290615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

