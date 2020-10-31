Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.