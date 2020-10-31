Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of 2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $475.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average of $473.21. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $281.14 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.08.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

