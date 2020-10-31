Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 102743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.67.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

