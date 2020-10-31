Financial Contrast: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) versus Calix (OTCMKTS:CALX)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Calix 2.01% 13.51% 7.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metro One Telecommunications and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Calix has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Calix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calix $424.33 million 3.41 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -167.21

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calix.

Summary

Calix beats Metro One Telecommunications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes, and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

