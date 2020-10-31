Financial Survey: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) vs. PopMail.com (NASDAQ:POPM)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and PopMail.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -89.47% N/A -62.97% PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveXLive Media and PopMail.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 6 0 3.00 PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus price target of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 175.70%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveXLive Media and PopMail.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 3.73 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -2.91 PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PopMail.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Volatility and Risk

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats PopMail.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

