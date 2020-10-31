First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.54. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. As a group, analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

