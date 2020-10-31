First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III Sells 2,000 Shares

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $19,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FFNW stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

