First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.