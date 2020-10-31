First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INBK. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 362,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 252,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

