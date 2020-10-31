First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 267.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

