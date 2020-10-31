First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.41

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

