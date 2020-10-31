First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. First National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

