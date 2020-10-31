First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 85 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $235.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

