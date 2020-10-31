First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 1,113 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Bank of America lifted their price target on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.