First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

SMG opened at $150.05 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $176.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

