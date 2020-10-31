First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NEU opened at $357.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.26.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

