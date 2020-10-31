First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,875,215.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

