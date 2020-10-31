First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

