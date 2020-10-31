First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

