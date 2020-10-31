First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

