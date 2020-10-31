First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 59.4% during the third quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZN stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

