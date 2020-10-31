First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.