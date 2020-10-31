First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRSC. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $117.55 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,958.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.