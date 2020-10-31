First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of SPOT opened at $239.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

