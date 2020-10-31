First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

