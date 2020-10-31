First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

