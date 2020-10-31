First Quadrant L P CA Has $149,000 Stock Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VirnetX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VirnetX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VirnetX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VirnetX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a return on equity of 202.99% and a net margin of 93.33%.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.