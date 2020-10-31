First Quadrant L P CA Has $163,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NVR by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,998,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,953.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3,614.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

