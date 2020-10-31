First Quadrant L P CA Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

