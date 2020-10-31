First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

