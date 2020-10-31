First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $424.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

