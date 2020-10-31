First Quadrant L P CA Has $241,000 Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

HLX stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $372.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.