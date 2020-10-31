First Quadrant L P CA Has $261,000 Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of TDS opened at $17.00 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

