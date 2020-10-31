First Quadrant L P CA Has $263,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

