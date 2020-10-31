First Quadrant L P CA Has $274,000 Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Upwork were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 82.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $56,347.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $727,075 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

