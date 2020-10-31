First Quadrant L P CA Has $286,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

