First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

