First Quadrant L P CA Has $306,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

NYSE FBHS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

