First Quadrant L P CA Has $307,000 Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

