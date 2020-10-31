First Quadrant L P CA Has $322,000 Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Centene were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Centene stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.