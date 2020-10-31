First Quadrant L P CA Has $345,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

OFC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

