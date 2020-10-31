First Quadrant L P CA Has $4.68 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the quarter. IDACORP accounts for about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.12% of IDACORP worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 51.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE IDA opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

